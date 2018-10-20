ANTWERP, Belgium — Top-seeded Kyle Edmund defeated 2016 champion Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 to reach the European Open final on Saturday.
Edmund has yet to drop serve this week.
The Briton saved five break points and broke Gasquet twice in their semifinal.
In his second career final, Edmund will try to win his first ATP title against another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, who has seven career titles.
Monfils hit 10 aces while beating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, also by 6-3, 6-4.
Monfils won the Qatar title in January.
