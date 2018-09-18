GUANGZHOU, China — Top-seeded Alize Cornet lost a rain-interrupted match to Jennifer Brady 6-0, 6-3 to exit the Guangzhou Open in the first round.
Cornet, who was incorrectly admonished by a chair umpire for changing her shirt during a match at the U.S. Open, was trailing 6-0, 2-1 when play was suspended because of rain in southern China on Monday. The 2014 Guangzhou Open finalist won only two more games on Tuesday, and Brady advanced to a second-round match against Kozlova Kateryna.
Two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Karman Thandi of India 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Andrea Petkovic also had to rally from a lackluster first set before beating Lizetta Cabrera 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Among the seeded players advancing were No. 3 Wang Qiang, who beat Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-2, and No. 4 Aleksandra Krunic, who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-3.
