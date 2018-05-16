MADISON, Wis. — A pair of powerful Assembly Republicans are reversing course and pledging to support Rep. Andre Jacque in his bid for an open state Senate seat.

Jacque defeated Alex Renard in a GOP primary Tuesday to advance to the June 12 general election against Democrat Caleb Frostman. The winner gets the 1st Senate District seat.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Joint Finance Committee co-chairman John Nygren backed Renard rather than Jacque during the run-up to the primary.

They changed course Wednesday. Steineke tweeted his congratulations to Jacque, saying "Time to circle the wagons." Nygren said in a telephone interview he supported Renard because he thought he was best positioned to win the primary But he said will support Jacque because the voters picked him.

Jacque's voicemail was full Wednesday morning.