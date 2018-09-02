Top-ranked and defending NCAA women's soccer champion Stanford visits the Gophers on Sunday, looking to break the program record for consecutive victories.

The Cardinal (3-0) won 2-0 at Brigham Young on Thursday for its 25th victory in a row, matching the program record set in 2009 and 2011-12, all under coach Paul Radcliffe. In 2011-12, Stanford had an unbeaten streak of 28 games.

Stanford's last loss came Aug. 25, 2017, 3-2 at No. 8 Florida for its only loss of last season. Since then, the Cardinal has outscored opponents 92-7, including 12-1 this season.

Also dating to Aug. 25, 2017, is Stanford's streak of not giving up a goal from open play, which extended to 2,258:59 minutes on Friday. All seven goals conceded by Stanford during that time have come off a corner kick, penalty kick or free kick.The Gophers are 3-2, having lost their past two matches, including 1-0 Thursday at home to DePaul. Sunday's game is at noon at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

U volleyball wins

The third-ranked Gophers volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday, sweeping Georgia Southern 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 in the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers had one more match Saturday night, facing Arkansas, which defeated North Dakota State 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 earlier Saturday.

Claire Sheenan had eight kills to lead the Gophers against Georgia Southern (0-5), and Jasmyn Martin and Adanna Rollins each had seven. Kayla Buford, in her first collegiate start, and hit a team-best .556 with six kills. Samantha Seliger-Swenson put up 22 assists and four kills.

Lauren Barnes led the defense with eight digs and CC McGraw followed with six. The Gophers had four aces in the match, three from Rollins. The Gophers hit .451 with 37 kills and 35 digs. The Eagles were held to 29 kills and hit .020 with 24 digs. The Gophers put up 12½ blocks to Georgia Southern's two.

Festival of Champions

The 25th annual Minnesota Festival of Champions, a day restricted to racehorses bred in the state, will be Sunday at Canterbury Park, offering the most purse money in event history. The prize money for the eight stakes races, which drew 58 entries, will be in excess of $600,000. The Northern Lights Futurity and Northern Lights Debutante offer purses of $100,000 each, an increase of $15,000 over last season. The Sprint, Distaff Sprint, Distaff Classic and Classic will offer $75,000 purses, also $15,000 more than last year.