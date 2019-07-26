EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 9-under 133 Friday in the second round of the Evian Championship.
The lead could have been more but Park three-putted the 18th for the second straight day at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Park, who is looking to win a third major title, is one shot ahead of first-round leader Paula Creamer. Sei Young Kim carded back-to-back 68s and trails Park by three.
The early starters got the best of sunny and warm conditions with rain forecast for later Friday and storms Saturday.
"I knew I had to score low for the first and second rounds, so I was a little aggressive," Park said through a translator.
