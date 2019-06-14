Scoring in bulk

The most points for a player in a NBA single postseason:

Player, team, year, points

Michael Jordan, Chi, 1992  759

LeBron James, Cle, 2018  748

Kawhi Leonard, Tor, 2019  732

Hakeem Olajuwon, Hou, 1995  725

Allen Iverson, Phi, 2001  723

Shaquille O’Neal, LAL, 2000  707

LeBron James, Mia, 2012  697

Kobe Bryant, LAL, 2009   695