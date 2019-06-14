Scoring in bulk
The most points for a player in a NBA single postseason:
Player, team, year, points
Michael Jordan, Chi, 1992 759
LeBron James, Cle, 2018 748
Kawhi Leonard, Tor, 2019 732
Hakeem Olajuwon, Hou, 1995 725
Allen Iverson, Phi, 2001 723
Shaquille O’Neal, LAL, 2000 707
LeBron James, Mia, 2012 697
Kobe Bryant, LAL, 2009 695
