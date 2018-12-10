Last year, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines when on multiple occasions he publicly stated that he believes the Earth is flat instead of round.

He walked that back a little a couple months ago, apologizing more for going public with that conspiracy theory than actually believing it.

Either way, Irving doesn’t appear to subscribe to the correct notion that “you are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.” He’s not alone, of course, but it doesn’t make that type of nonsense any less dangerous.

On the notion of not alone, though, we have another star NBA point guard entering the fray with some casual anti-science sentiments. This time it was Stephen Curry, who says he doesn’t believe the moon landing was real.

Maybe when you make enough money and three-pointers, you think you get to invent your own science and/or history?

Regardless, I’m suddenly worried about what Russell Westbrook and other top NBA point guards believe.

Wolves guard Jeff Teague’s devotion to WWE seems downright quaint by comparison.

When the Wolves and Warriors face each other tonight, let’s hope there is some moon landing trash talk.