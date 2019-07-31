One of Minneapolis’ highest-ranking officials, Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, is leaving this fall for a job as deputy city manager of Austin, Texas.

Rivera-Vandermyde, the city coordinator, informed the Mayor and City Council of her decision to depart this week, saying she will continue working in her current role until starting the new job Oct. 1.

“The lure of working in a larger city that shares so many of the values of Minneapolis, coupled with the authority to really manage across an entire enterprise, was just too tempting a challenge to not explore,” she told them in an e-mail.

In Minneapolis, the city coordinator is the top nonelected position, doubling as an adviser to elected officials and manager of seven departments, including human resources, communications and finance. In an interview, Rivera-Vandermyde said Minneapolis’ power structure limited her ability to effect change in the city, as several other departments — police, regulatory services and public works — fall under the purview of the mayor and City Council. Austin’s government hierarchy will give her more authority and the opportunity to work in a city more than twice the population of Minneapolis.

The move also means she will once again work under her former boss — former City Coordinator Spencer Cronk, who left Minneapolis for Austin’s city manager job in 2018.

Rivera-Vandermyde called her departure “bittersweet,” saying she hopes to one day return. “I can’t emphasize enough that I’m extraordinarily proud to have worked in the city,” she said.

Rivera-Vandermyde came to Minneapolis government in 2013 to lead the department of regulatory services, and transitioned to the deputy city coordinator job in 2015. Mayor Jacob Frey nominated her for city coordinator after Cronk left, hailing her as a leader who doesn’t shy away from controversial or difficult issues.

In her time in the coordinator’s office, she helped guide the city’s $15 minimum wage increase and played a key role in responding to a sprawling homeless encampment that emerged in south Minneapolis last year.

