Most coveted

Earliest MIAC choices in the NFL draft:

Concordia (Moorhead): Barry Bennett (1978-third round, 60th overall), New Orleans, DT

Gustavus: Cal Roberts (1953-third round, 33rd), New York Giants, T

Hamline: Dick Donlin (1956-second round, 21st), Baltimore, E

Macalester: Mike Evavold (1975-16th round, 399th), Baltimore, DT

St. John’s: John McDowell (1964-ninth round, 125th), Green Bay, DT

St. Olaf: Mike Schmeising (1969-seventh round, 159th), Philadelphia, RB

St. Thomas: Jack Salscheider (1949-eighth round, 75th), N.Y. Giants, HB

Minnesota Duluth*: Vern Emerson (1968-12th round, 313th), St. Louis, T

 

* Member of MIAC from 1951-1974