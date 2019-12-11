METRO TOP 10

1. Lakeville North

2. Big Lake

3. Cambridge-Isanti

4. Eden Prairie

5. Rosemount

6. Northfield

7. New Prague

8. Anoka

9. Hopkins

10. (tie) Champlin Park

10. (tie) Wayzata

Also worth considering: Maple Grove, Elk River, Mahtomedi

20 TO WATCH

Individuals to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically)

Nadia Abid, Maple Grove, sr.

Anna Altermatt, Lakeville North, sr.

Julia Clark, Mounds View/Irondale, soph.

Addison Dack, Northfield, jr.

Avery Doman, Rosemount, 8th

Livia Dombeck, St. Michael-Albertville, jr.

Bella Frattalone, Mahtomedi, sr.

Ashley Goodlund, Lakeville North, sr.

Kenzi Kluge, Eden Prairie, sr.

Anna Mielke, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka

Dani Miller, Waconia, sr.

AnnaGrace Nelson, Cambridge-Isanti, sr.

Kelsey Neff, Edina, sr.

Siobhan Palmer, Hopkins, jr.

Teagan Ramboldt, Eagan, sr.

Ciboney Reglos, Hopkins, jr.

Emma Saksa, Champlin Park, jr.

Rachel Steiner, Lakeville North, sr.

Grace Treanor, Wayzata, sr.

Adreanna Willodson, Anoka, jr.

Class 1A champ moves up

Minnesota State High School League classification rules necessitated moving five Class 1A teams to Class 2A this season. Foremost among them is Mahtomedi, which now resides in Section 4. That means defending Class 1A All-Around champ Bella Frattalone will likely be chasing the Class 2A all-around title. If she wins it, and the chances look much greater with defending champion Chaney Neu sidelined, she would be just the second gymnast in state history to win the title in classes. Rogers’ Sabrina Hoover did it in 2009 (1A) and 2010 (2A).

State meet back in St. Paul

Due to a conflict with a University of Minnesota wrestling meet at the Maturi Sports Pavilion, the Minnesota State High School League has moved the 2020 gymnastics state meet to Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Feb. 21 and 22.

Roy Wilkins had been the meet’s longtime home until it was moved to the U of M campus in 2009. Many coaches are glad to be going back. ““The atmosphere there is electric.,” Elk River/Zimmerman coach Jenn Bartlett said.

Cambridge-Isanti coach Wendy Rooney said she was “ecstatic’’ about the move. “It’s a wonderful venue for the meet,” she wrote in an e-mail. “There is so much more space on the competitive floor and the crowd being higher up in the stands makes it feel more like the big meet it is.”

JIM PAULSEN