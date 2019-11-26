NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court has dismissed a British American Tobacco challenge to regulations that charge the tobacco industry a fee to help compensate people affected by smoking.
The justices on Tuesday said the regulations conform to the constitution and its goal of protecting the lives of Kenyans.
The company had argued that the 2% fee was vague because it was not clear if it would be imposed on the raw material or the final product.
Kenya's regulations also bar smoking in public places.
