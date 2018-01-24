ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has named a new top official for Minnesota's information technology agency.

Dayton announced Wednesday that Brigadier Gen. Johanna Clyborne will take over as commissioner of Minnesota Information Technology Services on Feb. 2. Tom Baden is retiring from the job, citing health reasons.

Clyborne's first job will be to fix the state's new computer system for license plates and tabs after its disastrous rollout last year. Deputy registrars and car dealerships have complained about huge backlogs and long delays in processing transactions with the new system, dubbed MNLARS.

She says she won't rest until the system is fixed.

Clyborne will maintain her role as a top leader in Minnesota's National Guard and plans to work part-time in her private law practice.