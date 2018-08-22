NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy says a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is filming this week aboard a Norfolk-based aircraft carrier.
Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Cmdr. Dave Hecht tells The Virginian-Pilot a 15-person crew from Paramount Pictures and Bruckheimer Films went aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln Sunday. Hecht says the crew will remain through Saturday.
Hecht says no actors are aboard and the crew is shooting footage of air operations on the flight deck, including landings and takeoffs.
A publicist with Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Television declined to provide the newspaper any details about the production.
The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.
