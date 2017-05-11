Emergency meetings are being called at the University of Minnesota this morning and later today in response to a KSTP report of a sexual harassment policy violation by the Gophers’ top fundraiser.

KSTP’s report said Randy Handel, the assistant athletic director in charge of fundraising for Gophers athletics, was found in a university investigation to have violated the school’s sexual harassment policy. The U’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office conducted the investigation.

The university is preparing an afternoon news conference, officials confirmed Thursday morning. The Board of Regents were involved in an emergency meeting Thursday morning that ran long and led to the canceling of other scheduled discussions.

Several university officials and regents, on campus for today’s meetings, declined to discuss the situation this morning.

University leaders and Handel have not yet responded to Star Tribune requests for interviews.

According to KSTP’s report, an e-mail from U officials to regents members earlier this week read, in part: “In a preliminary report issued on May 3, the [university’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office] found Handel’s conduct towards (the victim) violated the University’s sexual harassment policy.”

Randy Handel, U of M

Handel was promoted twice by former athletic director Norwood Teague and into current assistant athletic director position in 2013. Handel manages the Golden Gopher Fund and all fundraising activity, according to his U bio.

Teague resigned in August 2015 after sexual harassment claims against him from two U employees. He was accused of inappropriately touching two women at a university-sponsored event, and sending a slew of graphic texts to one of the women. Teague acknowledged his actions and sought help for substance abuse; the university conducted an investigation into his behavior.

Handel, a Wisconsin native, came to Minnesota in June 2010 as a major gift development officer and led fundraising for Siebert Field. He made $145,000 in 2015, according to U records, and his bio indicates he is married and has two children.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com later today for more updates.