Top 5 Gophers-Wisconsin games

Nov. 24, 1962 at Madison: No. 3 Wisconsin 14, No. 5 Gophers 9

The game remains the most debated of the 128 meetings between the rivals. The teams went into the final regular-season game tied for first place in the Big Ten. Trailing 9-7 with 3 minutes, 54 seconds remaining, the Badgers took over on their own 20-yard line. After a first down at the Gophers’ 43, Badgers quarterback Ron Vander Kelen was hit as he threw a pass. The pass, partially tipped by the Gophers’ Bobby Bell, was intercepted by Jack Perkovich. But Bell was flagged for roughing the passer and an additional flag was thrown on Gophers coach Murray Warmath for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 30 yards in penalties gave the Badgers a first down at the Gophers’ 13. Ralph’s Kurek’s 2-yard TD run with 1:37 remaining gave the Badgers the lead.

Oct. 23, 1993 at Minneapolis: Gophers 28, No. 15 Wisconsin 21

The Badgers, who were 13-point favorites, compiled 605 yards in offense and 36 first downs, but the Gophers defense came up with five interceptions and a fumble recovery to hand the Badgers their only loss of the season. With the Gophers leading 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers had a fourth-and-1 at the Gophers’ 8-yard line. The Gophers stopped the Badgers and three plays later, on a third-and-7 at their own 14, Scott Eckers completed a short pass to Rishon Early, who went 84 yards to the Badgers’ 2. The Gophers scored to take a 28-14 lead.

Oct. 15, 2005 at Minneapolis: No. 23 Wisconsin 38, No. 22 Gophers 34

Following a 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive that consumed 7 minutes and 48 seconds, the Gophers led 34-24 with 3 minutes, 27 seconds remaining. But the Badgers responded with 14 points in the next 100 seconds to rally for the victory. After pulling with 34-31 with 2:10 remaining, the Badgers won the game when they blocked a punt with 30 seconds remaining and Ben Strickland recovered it in the end zone. The Gophers had rushed for 411 yards, with Laurence Maroney gaining a career-high 258 yards.

Nov. 23, 2013 at Minneapolis: No. 16 Wisconsin 20, Gophers 7

Both teams went into the penultimate game of the regular season contending for the Big Ten Legends Division title. With a game-time temperature of 18 degrees and windchill of 5, the Badgers defense didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the third consecutive game as the Badgers earned their 10th consecutive victory in the series.

Nov. 29, 2014 at Madison: No. 14 Wisconsin 34, No. 22 Gophers 24

With the Big Ten West Division title at stake, the Badgers rallied for the victory. The Gophers led 17-3 early in the second quarter but managed only seven points over the final 40 minutes. The Badgers rallied behind Melvin Gordon’s 151 yards rushing and former walk-on Alex Erickson’s 160 receiving yards.

JOEL RIPPEL