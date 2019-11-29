IOWA at NEBRASKA, 1:30 p.m., Friday (BTN)

The Hawkeyes and Huskers have met on Black Friday every year since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. They’re skipping that tradition the next two seasons, so it’ll be Minnesota vs. Nebraska on Black Friday in 2020 and 2021.

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m. (FOX)

Should the Gophers beat Wisconsin, they’ll face Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. First, the Buckeyes face their own archrival in a game Jim Harbaugh is trying to win for the first time in five tries.

MEGAN Ryan