WASHINGTON — A top aide to Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has called off plans to leave.

Lincoln Ferguson, a senior adviser at the agency, said Wednesday that John Konkus had decided to remain in his job as deputy associate administrator for public affairs.

Konkus had been among four senior Pruitt aides whose departures were abruptly announced this spring.

Pruitt has been dealing with ongoing federal probes into his spending and other ethics matters. Pruitt has told lawmakers that subordinates were to blame in any wrongdoing.

Konkus previously worked as a Republican political consultant and helped on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The EPA had said earlier in May that Konkus was leaving for the Small Business Administration. Ferguson gave no details on the decision to stay.