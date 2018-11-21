LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Aaliyah Wilson tied a career high with 20 points, N'Dea Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 20 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 61-40 on Tuesday night.
Wilson scored eight points in the first quarter as the Aggies led 15-12 and she finished the half with 16 points, three steals and two blocks for a 27-20 lead. Texas A&M made six of its first seven shots after the break, building a 17-point lead.
Ciera Johnson and Chennedy Carter each scored 10 points for the Aggies (3-1). Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (768) topped fellow 750-plus win coach Joe Foley (770) — both ranked in the top 10 — for the ninth time in 10 meetings.
Teal Battle and Ronjanae DeGray each scored 10 points for Little Rock (2-2). The Trojans were held without a field goal for two nine-minute stretches and finished 14-of-51 shooting (28 percent).
The Trojans' 40 points marked the fewest A&M has allowed since November 23, 2016.
No. 23 MINNESOTA 84, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 42
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 24 points, Taiye Bello grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Minnesota was ahead 47-22 at halftime after scoring its most points in a half this season. It was also the Gophers' largest halftime lead of the year. Bello tied her career high of 18 rebounds in the third quarter, and Minnesota led 68-30 entering the fourth.
Mercedes Staples added 13 points, Jasmine Brunson had 12 and Destiny Pitts 11 for Minnesota (4-0), which outrebounded UAPB 50-19. The Gophers have started a season with four straight victories for the fourth straight season.
Minnesota, which is in the middle of a six-game homestand to begin the season, has held its opponents to 47, 53, 48 and 42 points so far.
Sha'Kendra Tilley led UAPB (0-3) with 10 points. Atitiana Vincent was held to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. The Golden Lady Lions were just 16 of 55 from the field (29 percent), including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
