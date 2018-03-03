NEW YORK — Cassius Winston hit a go-ahead jumper with 7:17 to play and No. 2 Michigan State won its 13th straight game Friday, beating Wisconsin 63-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Miles Bridges led the Spartans (29-3) with 20 points and Winston finished with 17 in advancing to the semifinals Saturday against No. 15 Michigan.
This was Michigan State's third win over Wisconsin (15-18) this season.
The ninth-seeded Badgers, who had won five of their last seven games, had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds but the Spartans played tough defense and Brad Davison's long, contested 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key never hit the rim.
Ethan Happ had 22 points for Wisconsin.
___
No. 8 PURDUE 82, RUTGERS 75
Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards each scored 26 points for Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament.
Corey Sanders scored 23 points, including a baseline jumper in the closing minute to pull Rutgers within 78-75. Sanders scored 74 points the three-game run by the last-place Scarlet Knights at Madison Square Garden..
Both Edwardses made free throws in the final 30 seconds to send Purdue (27-5) into the semifinals against seventh-seeded Penn State.
Geo Baker scored 25 points for Rutgers (15-19), the 14th seed.
___
PENN STATE 69, No. 13 OHIO STATE 68
Tony Carr found Josh Reaves for a game-winning dunk with 3.1 seconds to play for Penn State in the NCAA Tournament.
Carr had 25 points for the second straight night and the seventh-seeded Nittany Lions scored the final five points in beating the 13th-ranked and second-seeded Buckeyes for the third time this season.
Penn State (21-12) will face No. 8 Purdue in the semifinals on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Ohio State (24-8) had a chance to win after calling a timeout, but a last-second shot by C.J. Jackson was not close.
___
No. 15 MICHIGAN 77, NEBRASKA 58
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 for Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Wolverines (26-7) face top-seed Michigan State in the semifinals.
Isaiah Roby led the fourth-seeded Huskers (22-10) with 18 points.
___
DAVIDSON 63, No. 17 RHODE ISLAND 61
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson's driving layup with 3.1 seconds left lifted Davidson to the upset.
It was the second loss of the week for the Rams, who were coming off a shocking 30-point home defeat on senior night against unranked Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.
Peyton Aldridge, who had a career-high 45 points in a 117-113 triple-overtime loss to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10). Gudmundsson finished with 11 points.
Davidson outscored Rhode Island 9-0 over the final 1:47 of the game.
Jared Terrell had 22 points for the Rams (23-6, 15-3), who squandered a 6-point lead in the final 41 seconds after missing the front end of three straight 1-and-1s.
