The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 28, 2018:

1. Taylor Swift; $9,356,183; $125.55.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,813,235; $127.90.

3. Ed Sheeran; $6,016,266; $91.84.

4. U2; $4,976,018; $132.29.

5. Drake; $4,326,244; $117.30.

6. Eagles ; $4,268,453; $167.25.

7. Kenny Chesney; $3,958,565; $95.33.

8. Bruno Mars; $3,590,211; $153.84.

9. Billy Joel; $3,423,493; $119.96.

10. Roger Waters; $3,347,565; $68.90.

11. Foo Fighters; $2,264,766; $78.41.

12. Phish; $2,204,620; $65.88.

13. Justin Timberlake; $2,109,749; $110.47.

14. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

15. "Springsteen On Broadway" ; $2,000,397; $509.45.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,814,531; $101.50.

17. Jeff Lynne's ELO; $1,644,287; $112.40.

18. Britney Spears; $1,457,537; $132.09.

19. Zac Brown Band; $1,441,810; $52.81.

20. Shakira; $1,441,763; $110.56.

