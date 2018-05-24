The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Justin Timberlake; $3,179,431; $145.19.

2. Pink; $2,486,015; $134.15.

3. "Springsteen On Broadway"; $2,171,069; $508.92.

4. Luis Miguel; $1,743,153; $96.45.

5. Kendrick Lamar; $1,489,005; $88.86.

6. Bon Jovi; $1,359,573; $97.84.

7. Romeo Santos; $1,351,928; $99.97.

8. Blake Shelton; $997,285; $78.17.

9. Harry Styles; $905,938; $76.49.

10. Demi Lovato; $898,787; $75.36.

11. Maluma; $897,704; $96.27.

12. The Killers; $896,782; $60.02.

13. Kid Rock; $855,888; $88.43.

14. Imagine Dragons; $840,226; $62.14.

15. André Rieu; $814,773; $85.05.

16. Kevin Hart; $739,766; $73.06.

17. The Script; $707,233; $56.54.

18. Lana Del Rey; $679,531; $77.30.

19. Miranda Lambert; $583,098; $58.47.

20. Bad Bunny; $569,713; $73.60.

