Minnesota’s top 10 football recruits

The Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen ranks his top recruits in the state:

1. Kaden Johnson, SMB, OLB, 6-4, 235, sr.: Minnesota and Wisconsin are considered front-runners, but he is still taking visits.

2. Jalen Suggs, SMB, QB, 6-5, 200, sr.: Most believe he’ll choose basketball in college, but it’s not a done deal.

3. Aidan Bouman, Buffalo, QB, 6-5, 210, sr.: The state’s best pro-style passer has been committed to Iowa State for more than a year.

4. Terry Lockett Jr., SMB, WR, 6-0, 165, sr.: Those in the know believe Michigan State has the inside track, but don’t rule out Minnesota.

5. Trevon Howard, SMB, DB, 6-0, 175, so.: Already has offers from Iowa State and Minnesota.

6. Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, WR, 6-4, 190, sr.: Minnesota offered a year ago, based on potential. He’s living up to it this year.

7. Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South, OL, 6-8, 270, jr.: Converted basketball player is Minnesota’s top prospect for the class of 2021.

8. Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, OLB, 6-3, 210, jr.: Athletic and plays downhill. A potential tug-of-war looming between Iowa and Minnesota.

9. Cody Lindenberg, Anoka, LB, 6-2, 215, sr.: Dazzled Gophers coaches in summer camp with his athleticism. They offered, he accepted.

10. Danny Striggow, Orono, DE, 6-4, 230, sr.: A relentless force on the line who committed to Minnesota in August. Carter Coughlin-type.

Five others to watch

• Aaron Witt, Winona, DE, 6-5, 230, sr., committed to Wisconsin

• Yahya Black, Marshall, DE, 6-6, 250, sr., Iowa

• Hunter Zenzen, Barnesville, LB, 6-3, 240, sr., Iowa State

• Russell Corrigan, Hutchinson, TE, 6-4, 235, sr., Boise State

• Bastian Swinney, Edina, OL, 6-6, 270, jr., uncommitted