PROVO, Utah — Jake Toolson had 25 points as Brigham Young won its ninth consecutive home game, routing Pepperdine 107-80 on Thursday night.
Toolson made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Yoeli Childs added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for BYU (16-7, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello had 13 points. TJ Haws added 12 points and six assists.
It was the first time this season BYU scored at least 100 points.
Kameron Edwards had 20 points for the Waves (11-11, 4-4). Colbey Ross added 16 points and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had 15 points.
BYU takes on Saint Mary's at home on Saturday. Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday.
