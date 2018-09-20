SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year's American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.
Boson-area friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri say they found the banner on a road Monday morning after it apparently fell off a delivery truck in Somerville, Massachusetts.
But the trio held onto the banner for two days, hoping they'd be rewarded with game tickets or a chance to meet their favorite players.
Instead, the Boston Globe reports , the men took the banner to Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon and returned empty-handed.
Iacuzzi says he always intended to return the banner and rejected accusations he stole it.
