I originally came up with this savory skillet pancake as a way to make a dent in the many pounds of zucchini a friend gifted me from her garden, but it is now a perennial favorite. In it, shredded zucchini, the star here, is mixed with just enough egg and flour to bind it into a tender pancake. The batter is poured into a skillet and then is baked, not fried, as zucchini pancakes tend to be, making it more healthful and far less messy than using the stovetop.

The trick to making the pancake tender — not soggy — is to salt the shredded zucchini a bit, let it drain for 15 minutes, and then squeeze as much water out of it as possible. Don't be timid about the squeeze, either — you want to put some hand pressure into it as it sits in a strainer — or you can put it into a cheesecloth and twist to expel the water that way.

Once baked, the pancake emerges from the oven golden and fragrant, ready to be dolloped with a heavenly, creamy yogurt-feta sauce that's flecked with fresh dill. It makes for a wonderful brunch or lunch main course and can also be served as one of an array of small plates for dinner or a party.