Punxsutawney Phil apparently got it wrong.

The legendary groundhog famous for his Feb. 2 prognostications predicted another six weeks of winter, but if his idea of winter is no snow on the ground and temperatures rising in the 50s and possibly setting records this weekend, many Minnesotans will say bring it on.

As another major storm threatens to bury the northeast under another foot of snow and the West Coast gets battered with drenching rain, here sunny skies will prevail and the only chill in the air is being felt by purveyors of frozen fun.

A few ice fishing contests such as on Saturday in Big Lake, Minn. have been scrapped. Organizers of the Art Shanty Project say its festival on White Bear Lake will continue this weekend, although its Sunday 1 p.m. art car parade on the lake is in jeopardy of being canceled.

“I would hate to see that experience not take place,” the festival’s executive director Dawn Bentley said. “This solidifies that climate change is real.”

In a season that has already produced 15 named winter storms across the United States through mid-February, most have bypassed Minnesota. Here, instead of heavy snow and bone-chilling cold typical at this time of the year, the pattern will resemble April by the end of the week as a large ridge builds over the central U.S. pumping mild air

Some temperature records will likely be broken by early next week, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said.

The forecast calls for a “cool” high of 46 degrees on Thursday, followed by a 59-degree high on Friday and 54 degrees Saturday through Monday.

Back in 1981, record high temperatures were set on five consecutive days in the Twin Cities from Feb. 16 through 20. For Thursday, the record high is 60 degrees, which is unlikely to be broken. But Friday’s 55-degree record will likely be broken and there’s a good chance Saturday’s 58-degree mark and the 57-degree marks on Sunday and Monday could fall. The normal high for the five-day period is around 30 degrees.

The warmest temperature recorded for the month of February is 64 degrees way back in 1896.

On top of that, it will be mostly sunny, good for grilling, running and outdoor activities, unless cross-country skiing is your forte.

The rapid warm up has authorities warning people about the danger of thin ice, especially since two vehicles went through the ice on Lake Minnetonka last weekend. John St. Germain said the Ramsey County Water Patrol will be out this weekend and watching carefully as people head out onto the ice.

“We are going to start losing ice,” he said.

For the past 17 months, the average monthly temperature in the Twin Cities has now been above the 1981-2010 normal range. The last time the Twin Cities recorded a below-normal monthly temperature was August 2015, the Minnesota Climatology Office said.

Goes to show you can’t always trust a groundhog.

But before you pack away the winter garb and skis, remember that March is often a very cruel month. It is on average, the second snowiest month.

There is no snow in the immediate forecast, but there is a chance of rain on Monday, the weather service said.