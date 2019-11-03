Snowy Start Saturday

A fast moving clipper scooted through the region overnight Friday and early Saturday morning, which brought some of us our first coating of snow of the season. It wasn't much, but it sure looked pretty when the sun came up on Saturday. That quick burst of snow also made area roads VERY slippery in the morning and there were several accidents reported. Interestingly, our average first measurable snowfall at MSP (which is considered to be a 0.1" or more) is on November 4th. Those averages are based on when records began back in the late 1800s. The average first 1" snowfall at MSP is on November 19th. If you go off of the last 30 years, the average first 0.1" is November 6th and the average first 1" is November 20th.



____________________________________________________________________________



Sunday Weather Outlook

Sunday will be another chilly day with high temps only warming into the mid 40s, which will be a few degrees below average for the early part of November. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with south to south easterly winds at 5mph to 10mph. Much of the day will remain dry, but there is another clipper that will move in after sunset that could bring more light rain/snow to the region Sunday evening into Monday.

_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Sunday, which still looks cooler than average for everyone. Highs will range from the mid/upper 40s across the southern part of the state to the mid/upper 30s across the northern half of the state. We should start off on a dry note, but another clipper arrives during the PM hours with another batch of light rain/snow showers. There could be a few minor coatings of snow when you wake up Monday morning, but it won't be much. Also note that area roads could be slippery on Monday morning, so be careful!

_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Night Clipper

Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to PM Monday, which shows our next clipper sliding through the region with another light rain/snow chance. Keep in mind that total precipitation amounts will be fairly light, but there could be some minor snow accumulations by AM monday.



________________________________________________________________________

Another Midweek Clipper

Weather conditions remain active across the Upper Midwest as we head through the first full week of November. After Sunday night's clipper, we get a brief break in the action before our next clipper arrives PM Tuesday into Wednesday. This system won't bring a ton of moisture with it, but it will drop another minor coating of snow across parts of the region. Note that temps behind this system will drop quite a bit with highs only warming into the mid/upper 20s in the Twin Cities, which will be the coldest day we've seen since early March 2018, nearly 8 months ago!

____________________________________________________________________

Thursday: Coldest Day Since Early March

Take a look at the forecast for Thursday - YIKES! High temps will only warm into the 20s across the state, which will be more typical of the 2nd and 3rd week of December. These readings will be nearly -20F below average for early November, so bundle up if you're planning on spending anytime outdoors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

MSP 7-Day Outlook

The 7-day outlook for MSP looks quite chilly as we head into the first full week of November. Note that temps will warm into the low/mid 40s on Sunday and Monday, but following our midweek clipper, temps will likely dip into the 20s and lower 30s for highs through the 2nd half of the week. Low temps could even dip into the 10s for the first time since mid March. The good news is that there appears to be a little warming as we approach next weekend with highs nearing 40F once again.

_________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities

Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures well below average for much of the first half of November. We may sneak up into the low/mid 40s and couple of times, but temps will generally only warm into the 20s and 30s over the next couple of week.

_____________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from November 9th to the 15th keeps much of the eastern half of the nation cooler than average and especially across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. The first half of November could be quite chilly for many of us.

_______________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook keeps drier weather in place from California through the Central Rockies and into the Central US. Meanwhile, it could be a little more active across the International Border and also across the Gulf Coast states as we approach mid November.

________________________________________________________________________

Don't Forget to "Fall Back" on Sunday!!

Already? Yes! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means you'll need to set your clocks back or "Fall Back" 1 hour on Sunday morning, November 3rd. So, when the clock strikes 3AM, it'll actually be 2AM!! What changes? We will have more daylight in the morning, but less light when you get home from work and school. The sunset in the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 2nd is at 6PM, but on Sunday, November 3rd, it will be around 5PM. By the way, the earliest sunset in the metro is 4:31PM during the first couple of weeks of December. Where did the time change come from?

"It was not started to help America's farmers out. According to timeanddate.com, daylight saving time was first used in 1908 by a few hundred Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ontario. But Germany popularized DST after it first set the clocks forward on April 30, 1916, to save coal during World War I. Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use the lights in your house."

______________________________________________________________________

Remembering October 2019...

October is possibly one of my favorite months and I am sad to see it go. I love the fall colors, the chilly nights and absence of those annoying mosquitoes. Don't get me wrong, I love the summer too, but Fall really is an enjoyable time in Minnesota. November is a big transition month across the Upper Midwest as colder temps and minimal daylight settles in. Bouts of cold air intrusions from our neighbors to the north often helps to whip up some wild weather close to home. Some memorable November storms includes the Edmund Fitzgerald storm on November 10th, 1975 and the Armistice Day Blizzard on November 11th & 12th, 1940. I don't see any major storms on the horizon, but it's just a matter of time before we'll be reaching for the snow shovels and white-knucking wintry commutes. Winter is on the way!



____________________________________________________________________________

Fall Colors Officially Past Peak

According to the MN DNR Fall Color Report, we are now officially past peak across the entire state. There may still be a few flutters of color here and there, but it starting to look pretty bare out there. Hard to imagine that those leaves won't return to tree near you until closer to Memorial Day, nearly 6.5 months from now... SIGH!

______________________________________________________________________

4th Wettest Year on Record at MSP (So Far Through November 1st) We're creeping closer to the wettest year on record at MSP, which currently stands at 40.32" set in 2016. Thanks to a little snow on Friday night, we're now sitting at 4th wettest spot with 39.13" of total precipitation for the year thus far... That's only 1.19" away from the top spot and we've still got nearly 2 months left of 2019! ____________________________________________________________________________ It's Been a Wet 2019 So Far... The numbers below are quite impressive to say the least. Note that every climate reporting station listed below is above average precipitation for 2019. Incredibly, MSP is more than 11" above average precipitation so far through November 1st, while Rochester is more than 21" above average precipitation so far this year. Unreal! By the way, Rochester is already more than 7" above its wettest year ever recorded 43.94" set in 1990 and there is nearly 2 months left of 2019! _____________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - October 28th