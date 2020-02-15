Tonka 4-year-old standard poodle

My goodness! You’d think the old coots my human hunts with were struck by conniptions when I enter a pheasant field. Don’t they know I was bred to hunt in my native Germany? Look at my legs! You think I can’t cover ground, scouring the hinterlands for ringnecks? Absolutely I can! Also, I retrieve like a bandit, more so even than some Labradors I compete against in AKC licensed hunt tests. Also, I swim like a duck! And I’m pretty. And well behaved — though sometimes while my human watches TV, I constantly beg for retrieving action. Not a hunting breed? Yeah, right.