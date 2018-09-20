Tonight's big gig with Deep Purple and Judas Priest at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater won't be so big after all. The concert by the classic-rock vets has been moved indoors due to the dreary and possibly dangerous weather.

Tickets will be honored inside at the casino's events center, and seats will be newly laid out based on the price level. Some folks may wind up having to stand, since the indoor space seats about 2,800 and ticket sales were up over 3,000, a casino representative said. But this all better than the show being outright cancelled, which would have been necessary should lightning and/or high winds kick up tonight in the Red Wing area, as is hinted at in forecasts.