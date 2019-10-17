Tommy Milton, a St. Paul native, has been called the greatest race driver of the first half of the 20th century.

Milton was the first driver to win the Indianapolis 500 race twice. Milton won the race in 1921 and 1923.

His racing career began on dirt tracks in the Midwest in 1914. According to the Indianapolis Star newspaper, Milton was rated the greatest by one Indianapolis 500 official because he "constantly outthought and outmaneuvered his rivals."

Milton was named to the Racing Hall of Fame in 1955.

TOMMY MILTON

Class: 1958.

Sport: Auto racing.