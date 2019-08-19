Tommy James and the Shondells & happy together tour

After a one-year absence from the fair, Turtles mainstays Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan are back for their hammy and harmony-filled presentation of "It Ain't Me Babe" and "Happy Together." Per usual, for their Happy Together Tour they'll bring other 1960s golden oldies including Gary Puckett, the Cowsills, the Buckinghams and Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night. Bonus: Tommy James and the Shondells will deliver "Crimson and Clover" and "Mony Mony." (7 p.m. Aug. 26, grandstand, $31, etix.com.)

JON BREAM

The War and Treaty

Michigan-based husband and wife team Michael and Tanya Trotter earned a standing ovation at a local "Live From Here With Chris Thile" radio show last year, and their rocky R&B originals and gospel traditionals consistently wow crowds. (3:30 & 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

Chris Riemenschneider