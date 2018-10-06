More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
LORI STURDEVANT
2018 campaign further widening our gender gap
How far apart are men and women? Watch midterm elections for a sign.
Editorial
Supreme Court confirmation process needs overhaul
Changes could restore integrity and a measure of independence to what has otherwise become a damaging exercise in partisan gamesmanship.
Noah Feldman
U.S. Supreme Court is no stranger to hot-head justices
Some influential members were known to be vengeful, manipulative and willing to leverage relationships to get their way.
Editorial
The liar-and-cheat-in-chief is exposed yet again by New York Times probe
Boom, collapses the biggest lie from the world’s most accomplished liar, exploded by financial reports of funds funneled from his father that brought Donald Trump…
Robert K. Vischer
More than ever, a time to heed MLK's call to civility
As political animosity reaches new levels, we'd be wise to remember that, as he said, hate is always tragic, and all people merit dignity.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.