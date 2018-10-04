More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
For Canada, making trade deal was better than being left out
There are downsides, to be sure, but a bullet has been dodged.
Letters
Readers write: Transit 'sleepers,' the Kavanaugh nomination, men and women — again, helping veterans, Steve Sack cartoon
There's a better way to address the plight of homeless riders.
Brian Klaas
Two edges of trade war are what's bringing Trump to Battleground Minnesota
The circumstances reflect the changing times in the state, and those have big implications for America's congressional midterms.
Monica Medina
Women in the military are breaking more and more barriers, but obstacles remain
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis seemed to hedge his backing for the full integration of women in combat roles. That battle needs to be won.
Editorial
Federal Transit Administration should act now on Southwest LRT
The Twin Cities next transit line is one of many caught in delay.
