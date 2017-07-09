Tom Sorel, the former Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner who took over that agency while it was under fire for the collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge in 2007, has been selected to fill the same post for North Dakota.

The appointment of Sorel, 60, who headed MnDOT from 2008 to 2012 until moving into the private sector, was announced Friday by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Sorel starts on Aug. 7, directing a department that has a two-year budget of $1.2 billion, with $465 million in construction projects underway this season. He succeeds Grant Levi, who retired in May after 37 years with the agency.

"I'm excited to apply my experience in the public and private sectors, taking advantage of best practices and current and emerging technologies to provide the most robust and most reliable ... transportation system possible," Sorel said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

In his time heading MnDOT, the agency had a workforce of 5,000 and a $4.3 billion annual budget. He left his state job to take over AAA of Minneapolis and then moved on after one year to his current duties as chief operating officer of the Minnesota Trucking Association.

Before leading MnDOT, he was division administrator in Minnesota for the Federal Highway Administration. He managed a 22-person field office in Minnesota and received a presidential honor for coordinating the federal transportation response to the Aug. 1, 2007, collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis.

