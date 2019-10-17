Tom Kelly spent 11 seasons as a professional baseball player — including a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins in 1975 — but it was as a manager that he made his mark.

After his playing career ended in 1978, he became a manager in the Twins' minor-league season and in 1983, he joined the Twins staff as a coach.

Late in the 1986 season, Kelly became the Twins manager. He would manage the Twins through the 2001 season. His 15-plus years as the Twins manager is the longest consecutive-season term in the franchise's history.

Under Kelly, the Twins won World Series in 1987 and 1991.

Tom Kelly

Class: 2006.

Sport: Baseball.

Team: Minnesota Twins.