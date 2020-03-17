FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady says on Twitter 'my football journey will take place elsewhere.'

The four-time NFL MVP who has led the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine times in his 20 years there, is a free agent. This comes a day after one of the busiest and newsiest days in recent memory. But Brady topped that early Tuesday when his two tweets about leaving the Patriots rocked the otherwise quiet sports world.

"And Pats Nation will always be a part of me," Brady wrote in a second tweet Tuesday morning. "I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

This is a deveoping story. Come back to startribune.com for updates.