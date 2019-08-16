Tolerably Toasty, But Nothing Sizzling

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Lingering showers & storms. Winds: W 5-10. High: 78.

FRIDAY NIGHT: T-shower ends early, then mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 63.

SATURDAY: Some warm sun. T-storms at night. Winds: S 7-12. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Increasingly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 64 High: 78.

MONDAY: Sticky sunshine. Good and warm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Stray T-shower, then clearing skies. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Less humid. Winds: E8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

THURSDAY:Partly sunny for Day 1 of State Fair. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

This Day in Weather History

August 16th

1981: Chilly temperatures are felt across Minnesota. Tower reports a low of 33 degrees.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 16th

Average High: 81F (Record: 99F set in 1988)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 47F set in 1962)

Record Rainfall: 1.97" set in 2002

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 16th

Sunrise: 6:16am

Sunset: 8:18pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 2 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 47 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour & 35 minutes

Moon Phase for August 16th at Midnight

1.8 Days After Full "Sturgeon" Moon

"7:29 a.m. CDT - This moon marks when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain are most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon — because when the moon rises it looks reddish through sultry haze — or the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon."

What's in the Night Sky?

"The composite image above – from John Ashley at Glacier National Park in Montana, in 2016 – perfectly captures the feeling of standing outside as dawn is approaching, after a peak night of Perseid meteor-watching. As viewed from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids’ radiant point is highest at dawn, and so the meteors rain down from overhead. Unfortunately, in 2019, the moon is in the way of this shower. View the full image here. When is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in 2019? The most meteors are most likely to fall in the predawn hours on August 13, yet under the light of a bright waxing gibbous moon. The mornings of August 11 and 12 are surely worth trying, too, especially as there will be more moon-free viewing time on these mornings … a larger window between moonset and dawn. Although the brighter Perseids will overcome the moonlight, there’s nothing like a dark sky for meteor watching. During the coming peak of the 2019 Perseid shower, the moon will be in the sky as night falls. So moonset is the key factor. Visit the Sunrise Sunset Calendars site to find out when the moon sets in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box. In dark skies – no moon and no city lights – the Perseids have been known to usher in 50 to 60 meteors per hour, or more, at their peak. So here are the tasks before you, if you want to watch meteors in 2019. Find out the time of moonset on the morning(s) you want to watch. Find a country location, far from city lights. Plan to watch during the hours between moonset and dawn. Can’t get out of town? Then go to the darkest sky you can find near you (a beach? a park?) as late at night as you can, preferably just before dawn. Situate yourself in the shadow of a tree or building, if there are lights around. Look up, and hope for the best! Who knows … you might catch a shooting star."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in August

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in August is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 5 tornadoes, which is the 4th highest behind June (15), July (11), and May (6).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,371 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through August 9th suggests that there have been a total of 1,371 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1128. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,692 tornadoes were reported.

Friday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Friday, which still shows widespread heat across much of the southern tier of the nation. We've had a number of record highs over the past several days and it certainly looks like we will be dealing with more near record highs in the coming days.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week and into the weekend ahead. Note that weather conditions look a little more unsettled across parts of the Upper Midwest with scattered showers and storms possible, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. Meanwhile, a stalled front will keep showers and storms in place across the Southeast, where heavy rain can't be ruled out either.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests areas of heavy rain across the Gulf Coast and Carolina Coast with localized areas of flooding possible. There will also be areas of heavy rain across the Central US.

"When Will All the Ice in the Arctic Be Gone?"

"A climatologist and ice researcher examines the latest trends and data. When will all the ice in the Arctic be gone? This is a question often asked of sea-ice researchers by the media, the general public and policy makers—and no wonder. Several recent reports have detailed the accelerated loss of summer sea-ice cover in the Arctic. In addition, the observed ice loss is generally happening faster than climate models have forecasted. The question gets even more complicated because we see a large spread in climate model simulations, with ice-free September conditions already happening in 2020 in some simulations but not until well beyond 2100 in others. So determining the answer is tricky. Is this, however, the correct question to be asking in the first place? It assumes sea-ice loss is a function of time, but is that the case? In reality, Arctic sea-ice cover is not concerned with time. Ice loss is a function of natural climate variability and anthropogenic warming caused by increased atmospheric CO2 concentrations. We monitor summer ice in September because that is the time of year with the least amount of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean. Historically, the Arctic Ocean was covered by ice year-round, but today this area is about half of what it used to be. Over the past three years, several publications have pinpointed warming caused by greenhouse gases as the primary driver of the long-term decline of the summer ice cover. One study for example, showed that for every metric ton of CO2 added to the atmosphere, another three square meters of September sea ice disappear. With current global emission rates of 35 to 40 billion metric tons of CO2 each year, we may get our first glimpses of ice-free Septembers in the next 20 to 25 years, when we will have added another 800 billion metric tons to the atmosphere. Yet it does not stop there. Other months of the year will become ice-free with additional atmospheric CO2. For example, with another 1,800 billion metric tons of CO2, the Arctic will likely have no ice from July through October."



"South America’s Glaciers May Have a Bigger Problem Than Climate Change"

"Massive layers of ice cover some of the continent’s rich copper deposits. Uncovering those minerals threatens to hasten their demise. Government geologist Gino Casassa steps down from the helicopter and looks around in dismay. Casassa is standing at the foot of a glacier, 4,200 meters (13,800 feet) above sea level. The sky over the Andes is a deep blue, but something is not right: It’s July—mid-winter in South America—and yet it’s mild for the time of year, above 0 degrees Centigrade. He takes off his orange ski jacket and walks on the bare rock. “This should all be covered by snow this time of year,” he says, pointing to Olivares Alfa, one of the largest glaciers in central Chile, just a few meters away. “There used to be one single glacier system covering this whole valley; now it’s pulled back so much that it’s divided into four or five smaller glaciers.”



"How weather guided Major League Baseball schedule-makers’ 2020 vision"

"Snow and rain canceled the game between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 14, 2019. (Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports) Major League Baseball will play games in 2020 where they filmed "Field of Dreams" in Iowa, and where Little Leaguers field their own World Series dreams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Games also will take place in London, Puerto Rico and possibly Mexico. And because MLB will start its season earlier than ever in the U.S. and Canada, there also will be games on March 26 in cities where it seems more like March Madness. Places like Chicago, where the normal low temperature for the last 30 years on March 26 is technically freezing – 32 degrees. They’ll also play in Pittsburgh, where the 30-year normal low is 33 degrees, Cincinnati (37 degrees) and New York (38 degrees). “I would not want to be hitting baseballs in those places early in the year,” said Marshall Moss, AccuWeather Vice President, Forecasting and Graphic Operations. The early start is because MLB wanted the World Series over before the 2020 Presidential election on Nov. 3. Also, under the current collective bargaining agreement, in recent years MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to expand the season from 183 days to 187 days."



"They survived Hurricane Camille on the Coast 50 years ago. These are their stories."

"We asked our readers to email us their Hurricane Camille memories ahead of the 50th anniversary on Aug. 17. Here are the responses that we received."