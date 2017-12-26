LOS ANGELES — A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.
KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport.
Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.
Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.
The plane landed at LAX around 7:30 p.m. after eight hours in the air.
Teigen says police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.
Airport police tell KABC-TV that there was a "mix-up" that's been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday.
