TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. — A toddler has died in an accident on a farm in Green Lake County.
Sheriff's officials say a man was backing a wagon in the barnyard when the 14-month-old girl was struck Saturday. Adults at the scene began CPR before first responders arrived. The child was taken to a hospital in Berlin where she was pronounced dead.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Woman who died in horse accident identified
Authorities have identified the North Dakota woman who died after she was dragged by a horse in western Minnesota.
Local
Toddler struck, killed in Green Lake County
A toddler has died in an accident on a farm in Green Lake County.
National
Officers shoots, wounds person in Moose Lake
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a police officer has shot and wounded a person while serving a warrant in Moose Lake.
National
Suburban women recoil as Trump dives into racial politics
Carol Evans approves of Donald Trump's immigration policy. She gives him credit for the strong economy. But the Republican from the affluent Milwaukee suburbs of Waukesha County, a GOP bedrock in the state, just can't commit to voting for the president next year like she did in 2016.
Local
Relative identifies three of the five killed in Wisconsin shootings
The suspected shooter was among the dead, and his father said he had struggled with mental illness.