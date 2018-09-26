RACINE, Wis. — A toddler has died of his injuries after being struck by a car in Racine.
Police say 16-month-old Brantley James Wise died at Children's Hospital in suburban Milwaukee Monday night. An autopsy is expected to be done Wednesday.
Authorities say the boy ran in front a vehicle on Racine's north side last Friday. He was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later transferred to Children's.
