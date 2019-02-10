JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida boy was fatally shot inside a family friend's apartment.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the boy died Saturday hours after he was shot. News outlets quote family members as saying the boy's name was Jayden Piedra.
Investigators have not said how he was shot, but said no suspects are at large. Jayden's mother, Donna Crump-Piedra, told WJAX-TV that her son found a gun and accidentally shot himself.
After posting on Twitter about Jayden's death, the sheriff's office added a reminder that Florida law requires guns to be stored safely from children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
El Paso wall doesn't mean walls are the answer, locals say
People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge linking this West Texas border city to Mexico can watch President Donald Trump's border wall getting bigger in real time.
National
The Latest: Northam says he thought about resigning
The Latest on the blackface and sexual assault allegations involving Virginia's top three Democrats (all times local):
National
Liberals eye 2020 takeover of Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin liberals hope to take a key step this spring toward breaking a long conservative stranglehold on the state's Supreme Court, in an election that could also serve as a barometer of the political mood in a key presidential swing state.
National
Virginia lieutenant governor resists calls to step down
Virginia's embattled lieutenant governor has urged authorities to investigate sexual assault allegations made against him, but hasn't heeded calls to resign and it is unclear what comes next for the once-rising star of the state Democratic Party.
National
Where are Stoneman Douglas students, parents, officials now?
The massacre that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pushed students, parents, officials and others into the national limelight, something most never sought. A look at where some of the most prominent are today:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.