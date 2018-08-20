A toddler died Sunday afternoon in Kandiyohi County following a farm accident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 2-year-old boy was struck by a skid loader about 2 p.m. in Roseland Township. The boy’s father took him to an Olivia hospital, where he later died.
The incident is still under investigation. The child’s name hasn’t been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Mayo patient's 'escape' amplifies growing problem
Patient feuds with doctors and hospitals are unusual but can become fraught.
West Metro
Man admits downing 10 tequila shots, driving wrong way on I-94, killing 2 teens
If accepted by the judge, the plea deal means he will serve about 5 years in prison.
Local
Lake Minnetonka Pillsbury mansion slated for teardown
Orono grants a permit to raze grand Lake Minnetonka estate.
St. Paul
St. Paul and Minnesota Community Foundations work to raise profile of their giving
Twin foundations respond to donors who want impact.
Variety
Kristin Wilke Detailleur, veteran Twin Cities stage manager and props designer from St. Paul, dies
Kristin Wilke Detailleur had show business in her blood. She also had multiple recipes for fake blood.Detailleur was a longtime stage manager and prop master…