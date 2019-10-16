DESTREHAN, La. — A Louisiana woman has been arrested after her 2-year-old niece died in a hot car where she had been left for about six hours.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Avril Sanabria died Oct. 4.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports 48-year-old Lezly Sanabria, was arrested Tuesday on negligent homicide charges. She's being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. Bond has not been set. It wasn't clear if she has an attorney.

The sheriff's office says the toddler went shopping with her aunt and grandmother. When they got home around 1:30 p.m., the grandmother went to her house on the property and Sanabria and another person unloaded the car before going inside her home.

Lezly Sanabria told deputies she thought Avril had gone with her grandmother.