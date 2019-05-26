Today Should Be Best Day of Holiday Weekend

_______________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook for Memorial Day Monday
The weather outlook for Memorial Day Monday certainly doesn't look as nice as what Saturday and Sunday featured. In fact, areas of showers and thunderstorms with temps only warming into the 60s across much state will make it feel quite chilly. High temps on Monday will be nearly -5F to -10F below average.
12th Wettest Start to Spring on Record (March 1st - May 24th)
"May 20th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is 9 days late in the Chicago area and 2 days late in Boston."
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. Winds: SE 3-8. High: 75.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of T-storms overnight Winds: E 5. Low: 56.
MONDAY: Rain. Heavy at times and windy. Winds: E 15-25. High: 61.
TUESDAY: Unsettled with more showers. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 61.
WEDNESDAY: Showers taper. Slow PM clearing. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 55. High: 62.
THURSDAY: Mild sunshine. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 53. High: 75.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 80.
SATURDAY: Risk of a shower or T-storm of course. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 58.. High: 75.
This Day in Weather History
May 26th
1929: A tornado rakes Freeborn County and causes 10,000 dollars of damage to farms.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 26th
Average High: 72F (Record: 96F set in 1978)
Average Low: 52F (Record: 34F set in 1992)
Record Rainfall: 1.60" set in 1873
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 26th
Sunrise: 5:34am
Sunset: 8:46pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 13 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 46 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 28 minutes
Moon Phase for May 26th at Midnight
0.6 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, from mid-northern latitudes, you can easily find the brilliant star Vega in the eastern sky at dusk and nightfall. Vegaacts as your guide star to the Keystone – a pattern of four stars in the constellation Hercules. Look for the Keystone asterism – star pattern – to the upper right of the brilliant blue-white star Vega. Hold your fist at arm’s length. There is easily enough room between Vega and the Keystone for your fist to fit between the two. You can also locate the Keystone by using Vega in conjunction with the brilliant yellow-orange star Arcturus. From mid-northern latitudes, Arcturus is found quite high in the southeast sky at nightfall and evening. By late evening, Arcturus will have moved over to the southern sky. The Keystone is found about one-third the way from Vega to Arcturus, the two brightest stars to grace the Northern Hemisphere’s spring and summertime sky. The only star-like object to outshine these stars is the king planet Jupiter, rather low in the southwest sky at nightfall."
