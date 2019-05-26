Today Should Be Best Day of Holiday Weekend

"100 degrees on Memorial Day: 2018"

"On May 28, 2018 the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Twin Cities International Airport. This is the earliest reading of 100 degrees at the official Twin Cities reporting site since 1871. A large area of high pressure entrenched across the midsection of the country set the stage for a pre-summer heat wave. From May 24-29, 2018 the mercury climbed at or above 90 degrees for six days in a row, the second most number of 90 degree maximum temperatures or higher in May for the Twin Cities, with only 1934 having more 90 degree days with eight. The 100-degree reading set the maximum temperature record for May 28, breaking the old record of 98 in 1934. The highest temperature found statewide was 102 at Madison in Lac Qui Parle County in west central Minnesota."



_______________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota's 1st Tornado of 2019

On Friday night, a thunderstorm developed in northwestern MN that became tornado warned around 7:30PM. According to multiple reports, this tornado touched down near Waubun in Mahnomen county, which is located north of Detroit Lakes. Here is the report below. Last year, the first tornado in Minnesota was on May 25th near Minnesota Lake in Faribault county in the southern part of the state. However, in 2017, Minnesota had its earliest tornadoes on record with 3 touching down on March 6th in the central part of the state.

"MAHNOMEN SHERIFFS OFFICE RECEIEVED MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TOUCHDOWN NEAR WAUBUN TIME BASED ON PHONE CALL TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE WITH LOCATION ESTIMATED VIA RADAR"



________________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook Sunday

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows warmer temps across the state with reading warming into the 60s and 70s. The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 75F, which will be a few degrees warmer than average for a change! Winds on Sunday should be a little lighter as well, so all around, Sunday will be a splendid late May day. Enjoy!

_____________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook for Memorial Day Monday The weather outlook for Memorial Day Monday certainly doesn't look as nice as what Saturday and Sunday featured. In fact, areas of showers and thunderstorms with temps only warming into the 60s across much state will make it feel quite chilly. High temps on Monday will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. ______________________________________________________________________________

Severe Threat Memorial Day Monday?

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a severe risk across parts of Southern MN. While it appears that the greatest risk be farther south into Iowa, we can't rule out a few isolated strong storms south of the Twin Cities Metro with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.



________________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Monday

Here's the weather outlook from late PM Sunday to early AM Tuesday, which shows our next thunderstorm chance moving into the region with areas of locally heavy rain. Again there could be some isolated strong storms across far southern MN, but this should mainly be a heavier rain threat with some 1" to 2"+ rainfal tallies possible.

__________________________________________________________________________

Rainfall Potential Through AM Tuesday

According to NOAA's NDFD data, heavy rainfall of 1" to 2"+ could be possible across the southern half of the state as our next system moves through late Sunday into early Tuesday. Some of the thunderstorms could produce even higher amounts, which could also lead to localized flooding.



_______________________________________________________________________________

Wet May Continues...

Here's a look at how much rain has fallen across the state (through May 24th). Note that many locations across the southern two-thirds of the state are running well above average. In fact, the Twin Cities is nearly 2.25" above average for the month, while St. Cloud is nearly 3.5" above average!

_____________________________________________________________________________

13th Wettest Start to May on Record (Through May 24th)

Through May 4th, the Twin Cities has seen 4.81" of precipitation this month, which is the 10th wettest start to any May on record at MSP! Keep in mind that the wettest May on record was back in 1906 when 10.33" of precipitation fell.

____________________________________________________________________________



12th Wettest Start to Spring on Record (March 1st - May 24th)

Through May 24th, the MSP Airport has seen 10.76" of rain since March 1st, which is the 12th wettest start to a meteorological spring on record. Keep in mind that the wettest spring on record was back in 1965 when 16.13" of precipitation fell. Interestingly, we only need 1.34" of additional rain to climb into the top 10 wettest springs ever in recorded history (March 1st through May 31st).

_____________________________________________________________________________

8th Wettest Start to Any Year on Record (January 1st - May 24th)

Through May 24th, the MSP Airport has seen 13.78" of liquid this year, which is good enough for the 8th wettest start to any year on record! My concern is that with such a cool and wet start to our year, the mosquito population this summer is going to be out of control... I hope I am wrong.

____________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Forecast

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast suggests an additional 1" to 3" of rain possible across the southern half of the state. Some locations may even see close to 4" if thunderstorm activity gets involved!

____________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended temperature outlook through the first week of June, which suggests temps bouncing around the 60s and 70s. Temps at times will be below average, but also near average. The one thing that we don't have is any major heat waves building anytime soon.

______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook