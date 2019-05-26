Today Should Be Best Day of Holiday Weekend

"100 degrees on Memorial Day: 2018"
 
"On May 28, 2018 the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Twin Cities International Airport. This is the earliest reading of 100 degrees at the official Twin Cities reporting site since 1871. A large area of high pressure entrenched across the midsection of the country set the stage for a pre-summer heat wave. From May 24-29, 2018 the mercury climbed at or above 90 degrees for six days in a row, the second most number of 90 degree maximum temperatures or higher in May for the Twin Cities, with only 1934 having more 90 degree days with eight. The 100-degree reading set the maximum temperature record for May 28, breaking the old record of 98 in 1934. The highest temperature found statewide was 102 at Madison in Lac Qui Parle County in west central Minnesota."
 
_______________________________________________________________________________
 
Minnesota's 1st Tornado of 2019
 
Minnesota's 1st Tornado of 2019
 
On Friday night, a thunderstorm developed in northwestern MN that became tornado warned around 7:30PM. According to multiple reports, this tornado touched down near Waubun in Mahnomen county, which is located north of Detroit Lakes. Here is the report below. Last year, the first tornado in Minnesota was on May 25th near Minnesota Lake in Faribault county in the southern part of the state. However, in 2017, Minnesota had its earliest tornadoes on record with 3 touching down on March 6th in the central part of the state. 
 
"MAHNOMEN SHERIFFS OFFICE RECEIEVED MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TOUCHDOWN NEAR WAUBUN TIME BASED ON PHONE CALL TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE WITH LOCATION ESTIMATED VIA RADAR"
 

Sunday Weather Outlook Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows warmer temps across the state with reading warming into the 60s and 70s. The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 75F, which will be a few degrees warmer than average for a change! Winds on Sunday should be a little lighter as well, so all around, Sunday will be a splendid late May day. Enjoy!
 
Weather Outlook for Memorial Day Monday

The weather outlook for Memorial Day Monday certainly doesn't look as nice as what Saturday and Sunday featured. In fact, areas of showers and thunderstorms with temps only warming into the 60s across much state will make it feel quite chilly. High temps on Monday will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. 

Severe Threat Memorial Day Monday?
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a severe risk across parts of Southern MN. While it appears that the greatest risk be farther south into Iowa, we can't rule out a few isolated strong storms south of the Twin Cities Metro with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
 

Weather Outlook Monday
 
Here's the weather outlook from late PM Sunday to early AM Tuesday, which shows our next thunderstorm chance moving into the region with areas of locally heavy rain. Again there could be some isolated strong storms across far southern MN, but this should mainly be a heavier rain threat with some 1" to 2"+ rainfal tallies possible. 
 
Rainfall Potential Through AM Tuesday
 
According to NOAA's NDFD data, heavy rainfall of 1" to 2"+ could be possible across the southern half of the state as our next system moves through late Sunday into early Tuesday. Some of the thunderstorms could produce even higher amounts, which could also lead to localized flooding. 
 

Wet May Continues...
 
Here's a look at how much rain has fallen across the state (through May 24th). Note that many locations across the southern two-thirds of the state are running well above average. In fact, the Twin Cities is nearly 2.25" above average for the month, while St. Cloud is nearly 3.5" above average!
 
13th Wettest Start to May on Record (Through May 24th)
 
Through May 4th, the Twin Cities has seen 4.81" of precipitation this month, which is the 10th wettest start to any May on record at MSP! Keep in mind that the wettest May on record was back in 1906 when 10.33" of precipitation fell. 
 
12th Wettest Start to Spring on Record (March 1st - May 24th)
 
Through May 24th, the MSP Airport has seen 10.76" of rain since March 1st, which is the 12th wettest start to a meteorological spring on record. Keep in mind that the wettest spring on record was back in 1965 when 16.13" of precipitation fell. Interestingly, we only need 1.34" of additional rain to climb into the top 10 wettest springs ever in recorded history (March 1st through May 31st). 
 
8th Wettest Start to Any Year on Record (January 1st - May 24th)
 
Through May 24th, the MSP Airport has seen 13.78" of liquid this year, which is good enough for the 8th wettest start to any year on record! My concern is that with such a cool and wet start to our year, the mosquito population this summer is going to be out of control... I hope I am wrong.
 
7 Day Precipitation Forecast
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast suggests an additional 1" to 3" of rain possible across the southern half of the state. Some locations may even see close to 4" if thunderstorm activity gets involved!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the first week of June, which suggests temps bouncing around the 60s and 70s. Temps at times will be below average, but also near average. The one thing that we don't have is any major heat waves building anytime soon. 
 
Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from June 2nd - 8th shows cooler than average temps lingering across the Great Lakes and Upper Mississippi Valley. However, Above average temps look to continue across the Southeastern US, which should mean more 90s and possibly even 100s!
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots.

"May 20th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is 9 days late in the Chicago area and 2 days late in Boston."

Today Should Be Best Day of Holiday Weekend
By Paul Douglas
 
My wife looked at the sky, and then back at her watch. "Where is the sun? You said the sun would be out by now!" she hissed. We had family in town for the holiday weekend and tempers were shorter than usual."It's still too cool for the lake."
 
I smiled and told her the truth. "The sun is up still there, 93 million miles away" I said in my most reassuring voice. "We just can't see it at the moment." I wasn't done. "If the sun wasn't up there, readings would be closer to -454F, the background temperature of the universe. I was just trying to be helpful.
 
The upper level swirl of cold air that whipped up those pesky Saturday clouds is gone, meaning better odds of seeing the sun today, with highs topping 70F. Soak it up because the next inevitable storm pushes 1-2 inches of rain into town Monday; potentially one of the wetter Memorial Days in recent memory.
 
No hot fronts are in sight, but 80F is possible by late week.
 
And honey, brush the cobwebs off your sunglasses. You should get a little mileage out of them today. In theory.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. Winds: SE 3-8. High: 75.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of T-storms overnight Winds: E 5. Low: 56.

MONDAY: Rain. Heavy at times and windy. Winds: E 15-25. High: 61.

TUESDAY: Unsettled with more showers. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Showers taper. Slow PM clearing. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 55. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Mild sunshine. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 53. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Risk of a shower or T-storm of course. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 58.. High: 75.
This Day in Weather History
May 26th

1929: A tornado rakes Freeborn County and causes 10,000 dollars of damage to farms.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 26th

Average High: 72F (Record: 96F set in 1978)
Average Low: 52F (Record: 34F set in 1992)

Record Rainfall: 1.60" set in 1873
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 26th

Sunrise: 5:34am
Sunset: 8:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 13 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 46 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 28 minutes
Moon Phase for May 26th at Midnight
0.6 Days After Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, from mid-northern latitudes, you can easily find the brilliant star Vega in the eastern sky at dusk and nightfall. Vegaacts as your guide star to the Keystone – a pattern of four stars in the constellation Hercules. Look for the Keystone asterism – star pattern – to the upper right of the brilliant blue-white star Vega. Hold your fist at arm’s length. There is easily enough room between Vega and the Keystone for your fist to fit between the two. You can also locate the Keystone by using Vega in conjunction with the brilliant yellow-orange star Arcturus. From mid-northern latitudes, Arcturus is found quite high in the southeast sky at nightfall and evening. By late evening, Arcturus will have moved over to the southern sky. The Keystone is found about one-third the way from Vega to Arcturus, the two brightest stars to grace the Northern Hemisphere’s spring and summertime sky. The only star-like object to outshine these stars is the king planet Jupiter, rather low in the southwest sky at nightfall."

Average Tornadoes By State in May
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the southern two-thirds of the nation, mainly east of the Rockies. We have had very few across the Upper Midwest so far this year.
 

 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 24th suggests that there have been a total of 820,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 706. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, when nearly 709 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,252 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week, which shows active weather continuing across the country. Storms continue to move in from the Pacific and slide east through the Central US. As the storms develop further across the middle part of the country, widespread showers and storms develop, some of which will become strong to severe. It appears that several more days of large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes will be possible. Stay tuned!
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows rounds of heavy rain continuing across the Central US. It appears that several more inches of rain will be possible with more rounds of heavy t-storms develop through much of next week. 
 

"This Rare View Of The Line That Separates Day And Night On Earth Is Beautiful"
 
"It's not every day that the International Space Station is aligned with the terminator, the line that divides day and night. According to NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, who took this picture, the terminator can only be witnessed from the International Space Station only a few times a year, and so this is a rare view of what it's like to watch day dissolve into night on earth from outer space."
 
"A Nearly Mile-Wide Asteroid With Its Own Moon Will Pass By Earth This Weekend At 48,000 MPH"
 
"There are always those who feel as if the Earth is eventually headed for some kind of huge disaster and that objects out in space don’t have long term plans for us. While that may end up being true one day, there is still so much to check out and research in the universe which includes Asteroid 1999 KW4. This weekend, the nearly mile-wide asteroid will come close to Earth and it’s going to be bringing its own moon with it. As reported by Earth Sky, the asteroid is expected to pass by Earth on Saturday evening and it’s going to be traveling at a speed of 48,000 miles-per-hour. Asteroid 1999 KW4 is an Aten type space rock which means it is “Earth crossing.”

"Two-Thirds of Sunscreens Could Be Hurting You, Report Says"
 
"But some dermatologists say “maybe not.” Summer’s hot, and the debate over how to protect yourself from the sun is even hotter. The Environmental Working Group released its 2019 Guide to Sunscreens today—the 13th annual report of its kind—and it finds that two-thirds of sunscreen products on the market “offer inferior protection or contain worrisome ingredients.” But not everyone agrees you should be scared. The report rates the safety and efficacy of more than 1300 sun-protection products, including sunscreens, moisturizers, and lip balms. “Just under 60 percent of the products we assessed contain ingredients that the FDA says they don’t have enough toxicology data to state if they’re safe and/or effective,” says Nneka Leiba, director of EWG’s Healthy Living Science program. The FDA created a proposal for new sunscreen regulations in February of this year. “Their recommendations strongly align with what we’ve been recommending for 13 years,” Lieba says. “If they went through as written, they would absolutely move our sunscreen market into where it should be,” she says. “The fact that 12 of the active ingredients we use almost every day don’t have enough toxicology data is appalling.”
 
"Here Are the Safest and Most Effective Sunscreens"
 
"Summer means more time in the sun, which can be good for the bones—all that vitamin D—but bad for the skin. In its annual report on the sunscreens with the least toxic ingredients that are also effective, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found more than 250 products that measure up. All are free of two ingredients the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed are not generally safe and effective—PABA and trolamine salicylate—based on research showing these chemicals can contribute to immune system changes and other adverse health effects. The FDA has determined that two other active ingredients commonly found in sunscreens, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are minerals, are generally safe and effective in protecting the skin from the sun. All of EWG’s recommended sunscreens are mineral-based. Many sunscreens, however, rely on one or more of 12 other active ingredients for which the FDA says there is not sufficient data on their safety and effectiveness. By the end of the year, the agency expects to finalize a new proposal for regulating sunscreens, which includes a request for more research on these ingredients."
 
"Clever scientists locate the source of outlawed, ozone-killing pollution"
 
"Detectives have sniffed out a big source of an outlawed, invisible, and odorless gas, currently wafting through Earth's atmosphere. This chemical, CFC-11, is illegal everywhere in every country, because it depletes Earth's ozone layer — which protects life from solar radiation. The detectives are a team of global scientists who exposed specific provinces in eastern China that are responsible for emitting loads of this ozone-killing gas into the atmosphere since 2013. The researchers published a study on Wednesday in the journal Nature, describing how they used detection instruments to sleuth out major sources of this banned chemical, without stepping foot in China. "The results point to an emissions increase primarily in two provinces of China," said Steve Montzka, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientist who has been following the CFC-11 trail. "A big part of the [CFC-11] global emissions can be accounted for." But, although about half of global emissions of CFC-11 — used to make foam insulation — have almost certainly been produced in the eastern Chinese provinces of Shandong and Hebei, the rest of globe's perpetrators remain unknown, for now. They could be operating in another part of China, Asia, or the opposite side of the globe. "We don’t know where the rest of it is coming from," explained Montzka, a study coauthor. "It could be coming from other regions around the world."
 
