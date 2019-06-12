Ryan Krieger, Elk River • 55½-inch muskie • Lake Mille Lacs

Muskie fishing for the first time, Ryan Krieger, left, caught this muskie on June 1 using an original Lowsky Lures bucktail. Nick Lowe helped with the catch, which would have measured 56 inches had the tail been pinched. The catch was released.

Summer’s first

Geb Schultz.

Geb Schultz, age 10, of Minneapolis caught this 22-inch northern pike June 2 on Lake Harriet. Geb was fishing from shore with an orange and silver spoon lure on his first outing of the summer.

Off to a good start

Isla Stephens.

Isla Stephens, age 7, of Orono and her grandfather, Lee Harren, caught this 10-pound, 34-inch northern on June 1 on Lake Minnetonka. Isla, who was fishing for the first time, was in charge of the net.

Trophy Tales: To be considered for our fishing page, e-mail your photo and story to fishphoto@startribune.com. Identify anglers and where they live, and include a brief tale, including where and how it was caught. You can also post photos on Trophy Tales at startribune.com/outdoors.