Today’s trophy tales

Casey Dornbach, Edina • 40-inch muskie • Bone Lake (Wis.)

After arriving at a friend’s cabin on Bone Lake, 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Casey Dornbach went out fishing on a paddleboard. After his friend suggested they call it a night, he made one last cast. With a bass rod rigged to catch bass on a Chatterbait, he caught this muskie after a five-minute fight. A nearby boat helped him land and photograph the fish, which was released.

A nice surprise: Sherri Cronen of Maple Grove went catch-and-release fishing for bass late last month on Lake Minnetonka. This 27-inch walleye was a bonus.

Schooling fish: Megan Rose, 11, of Maple Grove, caught this 2.7-pound largemouth bass using a rubber “Fun Worm” on Weaver Lake during a half-day field trip with the Elm Creek Elementary Fishing Club.

