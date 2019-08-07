Today’s trophy tales Wilson Hochstein, Windom, Minn. • 35¼-inch northern • Cut Foot Sioux Lake

Wilson and his father, Jamey Hochstein, display the 11-pound northern Wilson caught during his family’s annual vacation at Eagle Nest Lodge. It was a personal best for Wilson.

He won the battle

Shea Zasada, right, and his father Mike Zasada.

Shea Zasada, age 7, of Cottage Grove caught this 5-pound bass in 8 feet of water on a small lake near Lake Mille Lacs and struggled to reel it out of the weeds. Shea posed with his father, Mike, before releasing the catch.

Beginner’s luck

Maren Daniels.

Maren Daniels of Minneapolis, a newcomer to fishing, caught this 36-inch northern on Lake Minnetonka.

