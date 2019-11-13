 

Editorial Editor and Vice President

 

Scott Gillespie
Editorial Editor and Vice President

Good morning,

The Editorial Board will provide its take on the impeachment hearings over the weekend, along with the best related commentary and letters from readers.

This morning, as the hearings kick off in Washington, Star Tribune Opinion readers are reacting to our lead commentary on bird mortality at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The authors of the piece are Steve Greenfield, president of Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary; Wendy Haan, co-founder of Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds; and Jerry Bahls, past president and current board member of Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis.   

Reacting to the release of a study on bird deaths commissioned by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) and the Minnesota Vikings, the writers say the research cost about one-third of the $1 million that could have funded bird-safe glass at the $1 billion stadium.

"Now that study is out and shows a significant number of migrating birds are killed by the stadium glass every year, just as the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis and other groups predicted and found in their own study released in 2017," the commentary laments.

"The stadium’s highly reflective glass in the Mississippi Flyway, a major migration corridor used by millions of birds twice a year, virtually guaranteed that the stadium would rank among the top bird-killing buildings in the city, as the new study confirms."

It's not clear what, if anything, the MSFA and the Vikings will do to address stadium-related bird deaths, but they did issue a joint statement saying they'd continue to evaluate mitigation strategies.

You can expect Greenfield, Haan, Bahls and others to keep pushing until they take action.

More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
Gophers Hey, Gophers fans: Time to move on from whining about the WCHA days
7:55am
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
Gophers Hey, Gophers fans: Time to move on from whining about the WCHA days
7:55am
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
Gophers Hey, Gophers fans: Time to move on from whining about the WCHA days
7:55am
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
Gophers Hey, Gophers fans: Time to move on from whining about the WCHA days
7:55am
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Long overdue: When will Kevin Garnett's No. 21 be retired by Wolves?
11:58am
Celebrities Sarah Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband's attorney
10:19am
Local Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
10:55am
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
    Opinion
    12:08pm
    The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve account is expected to grow to nearly $200 million by 2023.

    Today's newsletter: U.S. Bank Stadium's bird problem by the numbers

       
    Steve Greenfield, Wendy Haan and Jerry Bahls
    November 12
    Years in the making, the three-year study of bird fatalities at the glass palace that is U.S. Bank Stadium becomes public.

    Study is clear as glass: U.S. Bank Stadium death trap must be fixed

    U.S. Bank Stadium has the third-highest fatality estimate in downtown Minneapolis. And it could have been prevented.
    Steve Sack
    November 12
    Sack cartoon: Light rail crime on the rise

    Sack cartoon: Light rail crime on the rise

    Editorial
    November 12
    To keep students safe, buses must be safe.

    An unacceptably high school bus inspections flunk rate merits concern

    Keeping students safe demands that their buses be roadworthy.
    Mathews Hollinshead
    November 12
    A light rail train heads south in downtown Minneapolis.

    Editorial counterpoint: Do those with choices truly support public transit?

    Yes, the light rail must be safe enough, clean enough, polite enough. But will it matter?
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. Study is clear as glass: U.S. Bank Stadium death trap must be fixed • Opinion Exchange
  2. Editorial counterpoint: Actually, single-payer Medicare for All IS the only answer • Opinion Exchange
  3. The Twin Cities don't speak for the entire state of Minnesota • Opinion Exchange
  4. Sack cartoon: Light rail crime on the rise • Steve Sack
  5. Readers Write: Urban-rural divide in Minnesota, light-rail crime, Trump's lies, awareness months • Letters

© 2019 StarTribune. All rights reserved.