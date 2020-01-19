NEW YORK — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 90-87 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Josh Richardson added 18 points and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snapped a six-game road losing streak. Their last win away from home was Dec. 23 at Detroit. Philadelphia is 28-16 overall but just 8-14 on the road.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 20 points and missed a half-court heave at the buzzer for the Knicks, who have lost three straight. Julius Randle had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

New York rallied late with a 10-2 run and took a 87-86 lead when Morris sank a jumper over Simmons with 31 seconds left in regulation.

Harris, who made just 5 of 13 shots and finished with 15 points, answered with his fourth 3-pointer of the night on the ensuing possession to put Philadelphia ahead 89-87 with 28 seconds to play.

New York had a chance to tie, but Philadelphia swarmed Randle on a inbound play and forced the ball out of bounds.

Korkmaz's free throw with 4.2 seconds left sealed it for the 76ers.

Simmons had 16 points to help the 76ers build a 52-46 lead heading into the half. He shot 7 for 10 from the field and had couple of dunks in transition that brought the Madison Square Garden crowd to its feet, including a noticeable Philly contingent.

SIDELINE VIEW

Two-time MVP Steve Nash watched from courtside.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Matisse Thybulle has notched at least one steal and one block in his last five games. The last Philadelphia rookie to do so was Simmons during the 2017-18 season. Thybulle leads all NBA rookies with 16 games of at least one steal and one block.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock had 14 points and Elfrid Payton added 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday before concluding their three-game trip at Toronto on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.