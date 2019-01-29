DULUTH, Minn. — You will soon have to be 21 to buy tobacco products in Duluth.

The City Council voted 6-1 Monday evening in favor of an ordinance that sets the minimum age for purchase at 21, instead of 18.

Councilor Em Westerlund co-sponsored the local law. Westerlund says it only makes sense for the city to address the growing risk e-cigarettes pose to young people, predisposing them to a lifetime of addiction. The ordinance goes into effect in 120 days.